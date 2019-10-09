Restaurateur, former mayors seek to launch mayoral write-in campaign against Longwell

SHARE COPY LINK

A Wichita restaurateur has recruited two former mayors and is spending about $10,000 on a campaign to try to draft former mayoral candidate Lyndy Wells for a write-in bid in the Nov. 5 mayoral election.

The two candidates on the ballot are Mayor Jeff Longwell and state Rep. Brandon Whipple.

Jon Rolph, president and CEO of Thrive Restaurant Group, said he has been urging Wells to run because Longwell’s administration “looks to me like it’s ethically bankrupt.”

Wells has not yet decided whether he will re-enter the race, Rolph said. Longwell could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, Rolph got together with former mayors Bob Knight and Carl Brewer and recorded a television ad urging Wells to get back in.

The ad will start airing on Wichita television stations Thursday and will direct people to www.runlyndyrun.com, a site where they’ll be able to register their support for a Wells candidacy.

Rolph has purchased $9,400 of advertising time for the spot, he said.

Rolph said he was moved to take action after recent Eagle articles that said Longwell steered a lucrative contract for the city’s new water treatment plant to friends in the development community.

Wells was the third-place finisher in the Aug. 6 mayoral primary, trailing Longwell and Whipple.

Rolph said he decided to urge a write-in candidacy because he thinks Whipple, whose political career has been spent at the Statehouse in Topeka, lacks the experience to lead the city through the critical turning points that are coming up in the near future.

In addition to the water treatment plant, which will be the largest project in city history, the city will have to make major and difficult decisions on development of the east bank of the Arkansas River, including the question of whether to raze Century II and replace it with new convention and performing arts facilities.