District attorney investigates ‘concerns expressed’ about Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is being investigated after a Wichita Eagle story revealed he steered what could become the largest contract in the city’s history to his friends, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office received multiple emails setting forth concerns related to The Eagle’s story, Bennett said in an email statement Thursday.

“The concerns expressed are being investigated by the Office of the District Attorney,” Bennett wrote.

It’s unclear what those concerns are.

Longwell was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.