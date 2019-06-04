Wichita to renovate six swimming pools and build six splash pads

McAdams Park swimming pool in 2015 (FILE VIDEO - 2015) McAdams pool attendance has consistently performed in the bottom tier of Wichita public pools, but efforts by the 9th Street Church of God have boosted attendance by buying more than 1,500 pool tickets for neighborhood residents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO - 2015) McAdams pool attendance has consistently performed in the bottom tier of Wichita public pools, but efforts by the 9th Street Church of God have boosted attendance by buying more than 1,500 pool tickets for neighborhood residents.

Six neighborhood swimming pools in Wichita - including the McAdams pool - will be updated and four other pools will close and be replaced with splash pads, under a plan approved by the Wichita City Council on Tuesday.

Neighborhood pools at Aley, College Hill, Harvest, McAdams, Minisa and Orchard parks will be renovated. Existing pools at Boston, Edgemoor, Evergreen and Linwood parks will be transformed into splash pad features, and new splash pads features will be built at Harrison and Planeview parks, which do not have pools.

The approved master plan also will add 22 additional swim hours a week per pool and keep the public pools open until Labor Day. Pools currently close the first weekend in August.

At the meeting, the Department of Parks and Recreation staff presented three options for the Master Plan, and recommended that option three be implemented, which was approved unanimously by City Council.





The city has budgeted $20 million for the changes in its 2017-2026 Capital Improvement Plan. The city plans to borrow the money by issuing General Obligation Bonds.