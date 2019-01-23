Aztec god, giant scorpion and, yes, Wizard of Oz to be featured in Wichita splash parks

Although it might be the last thing on most Wichitans’ minds in this moment of freezing weather, City Hall on Tuesday unveiled the designs for nine splash parks that may soon be part of the city’s aquatics program.
Each of the splash pads has its own theme and unique design, ranging from an angry Aztec god to a water-spewing giant scorpion to airplanes dropping water from above to the Emerald City.
The splash parks are part of a new proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department to scatter low-maintenance waterplay spots around the community to help people cool down when temperatures rise. The plan will consist of the nine splash parks and six full-sized pools.
The overall plan is projected to have a construction cost of about $16 million to $22 million, depending on what amenities the City Council approves.
Operating costs are expected to increase the aquatics program operating deficit from $435,000 to $577,000 a year, although officials think they’ll be able to cover about $340,000 of that by shifting funds from construction to operations.
Here’s what each of the proposed splash parks would look like:
Evergreen Park
Possibly the most unusual design, the splash pad at Evergreen Park will revolve around a grotto dedicated to Tlaloc, the Aztec god of lightning and thunder. The highlight will be a stone-like head of Tlaloc, spraying water from his headdress, possible with lights and sound-effects to enhance the experience.
Harrison Park
This splash pad is envisioned to evoke thoughts of a “desert oasis.” The main highlight will be a giant scorpion that shoots and/or dumps water from its tail stinger and claws.
Orchard Park
This water feature will follow an engineering theme with water pipes, a bucket tower that will fill and pour water down on the kids, and a mist fountain based on the molecular structure of water.
Planeview Park
A pioneer theme will highlight this splash park, with a “prairie schooner” play structure and a climb-on ox sculpture. Water will spray out in four directions from a central plaza area.
Boston Park
This splash pad will be aviation-themed with aircraft fountains and geysers shooting water from above. The slogan “Air Capitol of the World” will be painted on the deck using a special water-repellant paint.
Harvest Park
Look here for a rain-forest theme, with tropical trees that spray water and a stylized whirlpool to play in.
Linwood Park
Splash like an Egyptian. This splash pad will have climbing structures inspired by middle-eastern ruins and a water-spewing replica of the lighthouse at Alexandria.
Edgemoor Park
Jellybeans are the theme of this splash park. Kids will be able to climb on soft-surfaced beans in one of two bowls, one gently misting the little ones and the other shooting geysers on the bigger kids.
Aley Park
It wouldn’t be Kansas without a tribute to the Wizard of Oz, and this splash pad is it. Features include wind-animated rainbow sculptures, a yellow brick road with pop-up water jets, a “ruby slipper” slide, emerald city fountain and a “haunted” forest.
