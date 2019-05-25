Here’s where and when you can swim in Wichita, surrounding cities this summer

Simple steps to ‘pool safely’ and preventing accidents this summer Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives.

It might be a tad difficult to envision going to the pool right now, but soon you’ll have that option.

All seven of Wichita’s public pools are expected to open for the season on Monday, for Memorial Day.

In a Facebook post, the city’s Park and Recreation Department said pools will open at 1 p.m. Mon., “depending on the air and water temperature, which must be at least 70 degrees.”

“There may be some delays in opening if the pool water does not reach that threshold,” the department said.

Different pools will maintain different hours this summer — and will close on different dates.

Admission is the same at all pools — $2 for youth 17 and under, $3 for adults, and $8 for a family (six people, one of whom must be an adult). Season passes are available for $50 per person or $150 for a family of four.

Here’s where you can swim at a Wichita public pool this summer:

Aley Pool, 1800 S. Seneca. 1-5:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 1-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., opens for night swimming 5:30-9 p.m. Tues.-Fri. Closes Aug. 11.

1800 S. Seneca. Closes Aug. 11. College Hill Pool, 304 S. Circle Drive. 1-7 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 1-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Closes Aug. 18.

304 S. Circle Drive. Closes Aug. 18. Evergreen Pool, 2700 N. Woodland. 1-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Closes Aug. 3.

2700 N. Woodland. Closes Aug. 3. Harvest Pool, 9500 W. Provincial. 1-6 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closes Aug. 11.

9500 W. Provincial. Closes Aug. 11. Linwood Pool, 1900 S. Hydraulic. 1-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Closes Aug. 3.

1900 S. Hydraulic. Closes Aug. 3. Minisa Pool, 1350 N. Jeanette. 1-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri., Sun. Closes Aug. 4.

1350 N. Jeanette. Closes Aug. 4. Orchard Pool, 1062 N. Clara. 1-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Closes Aug. 3.

Each pool has a “free swim day” — if you plan ahead, you can basically get in free to one different pool almost every week this summer.

The free days are June 2 at Harvest, June 9 at College Hill, June 16 at Aley, July 6 at Evergreen, July 14 at Minisa, July 20 at Linwood and July 27 at Orchard.

Water playgrounds, or splash pads, will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (except Old Town Plaza, which stays on until midnight).

There’s no admission to play in the interactive fountains — which are open to children and adults, but not pets.

You can find them at Buffalo Park, 10201 Hardtner; Old Town Plaza, 301 N. Mead; Fairmount Park, 1647 N. Yale; Lincoln Park, 1323 S. Topeka; Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st Street South; and Central Riverside Park, 720 Nims.

In addition to Wichita’s public pools, Derby’s Rock River Rapids water park, 1900 E. James, plans to open for the season at 12:30 p.m. Mon.

The Derby water park is open from 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m. daily, and admission is $9 for adults 18-59, $8 for youth 3-17, and $8 for seniors 60+. If you come after 5 p.m., you can get in for $5 per person.

YMCA outdoor water parks (located at the North, Northwest, South and Andover branches) were expected to open for the season on Saturday.

The North YMCA is at 3330 N. Woodlawn; the Northwest, 13838 W. 21st; the South, 3405 S. Meridian; the Andover, 1115 E. Highway 54.

However, their water parks close for the day if the air temperature falls below 80 degrees, if there is heavy/severe rain, or if lightning has struck within eight miles.

YMCA water parks are open generally from 1-7 p.m. daily through Aug. 11, with holiday hours of noon-4:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. The water parks are open 1-7 p.m. on weekends only from Aug. 17 to Sept. 1, before closing for the season on Labor Day.

YMCA members get in free, and non-members can get in for the day for $10 per person or $18 per family.

Eager to explore other water parks within an hour’s drive?

Try these:

McPherson Water Park, 511 Lakeside Drive, McPherson (55 minutes north of Wichita). Opened for 2019 season on Sunday. 1-7 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and Sat., 1-8 p.m. Fri. Closes early some days for special events and swim meets. $5 people 8-61, $4 children 3-7 and seniors 62+. www.mcphersonwaterpark.com

Salt City Splash Aquatic Center, 1601 S. Plum, Hutchinson (55 minutes northwest of Wichita). Opened for 2019 season on Saturday. 12:30-6:30 p.m. daily. $5.25 adults 18+, $4 youth 8-17 and seniors 62+, $2 children 3-7. www.hutchrec.com/hutch-rec-facilities/salt-city-splash

Here are some details on suburban swimming pool openings in 2019:

Dewey Gunzelman Memorial Swimming Pool, 525 Sarah Lane, Haysville. Opened for 2019 season on Saturday. 1-6 p.m. daily. $3 people 6-54, $1 for children 0-5 and seniors 55+. www.haysville-ks.com/pool, 316-529-5922

Goddard Municipal Pool, 200 S. Main, Goddard. Opened for 2019 season last week. 1-6 p.m. daily. $2. www.goddardks.gov/208/Pool, 316-794-2441

Valley Center Pool, 255 E. Allen, Valley Center. Opened for 2019 season on Saturday. noon-6 p.m. Mon-Sat., 1-6 p.m. Sun., closed July 4. $3 for people 6+, free for anyone 5 or under. 316-755-7345

Mulvane Swimming Pool, 990 E. 111th Street, Mulvane. Opens for 2019 season on Tuesday. 1-7 p.m. daily. $3 for residents, $4 for non-residents. 316-777-0041

Bel Aire Central Park Community Pool, 7350 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire. Opened for 2019 season on Saturday. 1-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $3. www.belaireks.org/226/Swimming-Pool, 316-744-7331