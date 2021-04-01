62-year-old snatches gun from home invader and shoots him dead, California police say

Screengrab from KNSD video

Confronted by two men who forced him inside his Southern California home Tuesday night, a 62-year-old man turned the tables on the robbers, police say.

While the two men ransacked his home in Mount Hope, near San Diego, for valuables, the resident got a pistol away from one of the home invaders, KNSD reported.

The man told police he pointed the gun at the robber but the 39-year-old man charged him, KGTV reported. The resident fired several times at the man, then called 911.

The second home invader ran away, KFMB reported. The 39-year-old man, who has not been named by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still seeking the second man in the 9 p.m. incident on 43rd Street, south of Market Street, KNSD reported.

The resident had just returned home to find the two men waiting for him, KGTV reported. One pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings before forcing him inside his home.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.