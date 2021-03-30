Rescuers surprise ‘adventurous’ wedding in Colorado snow after mistaken call for aid

The newly married couple happily posed for the search-and-rescue team. Summit County Rescue Group

Outdoor enthusiasts Josiah and Amanda Powell had planned the perfect “adventurous” backcountry wedding in the Colorado snow and things went off “mostly without a hitch,” they say.

Mostly.

The newly married couple, who had stayed behind for some photos, met up with a friend on the way back who told them “just to let you know, search and rescue showed up,” Josiah told KUSA.

“I’m like, ‘oh, all right,’ ” Josiah told the station.

An out-of-town guest had mistakenly called for help after some of the snowmobiles returning from the remote wedding became stuck in melting snow, the Summit County Rescue Group wrote on Facebook.

But the wedding party, mostly experienced backcountry visitors, had already dug out the stuck snowmobiles and returned to the trailhead before rescuers could set out after them, the group reported.

“The bride and groom arrived at the trailhead shortly after and were surprised to find that an extra 60 strangers had been invited to their wedding,” rescuers wrote. The couple posed for some photos with the rescue team.

“So they were great, super kind, they all congratulated us ... they’re really (a) great group of people,” Josiah told KUSA.