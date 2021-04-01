April Fools’ prank goes too far in northeast Wichita, police say

A mother told her daughter she had been shot in a call that ended up being an April Fools’ Day prank, Wichita police said.

But the joke led officers to break down a front door in northeast Wichita with their weapons drawn, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 8:32 a.m. in the 4800 block of East Arlene, which is near 24th Street North and Oliver.

“Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Hunt said.

Police couldn’t reach anyone at the home, so with shields and weapons drawn, they broke down the front door and searched the house. They didn’t find anyone, Hunt said.

“Through further investigation we learned that this was an April Fools’ joke played on the daughter by the mother,” he said.

Hunt said the mother was at work and called her daughter as a prank.

“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny any more,” he said. “This is a situation that is very dangerous … yes it could be a situation where it could be a (swatting call) but that is going to be up to maybe the district attorney.”

Swatting calls are when someone calls 911 and lies about an emergency to create an emergency response to a specific location.