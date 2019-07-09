Kansas Lottery winner claims $1 million Powerball ticket sold at a Wichita QuikTrip

Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in south-central Kansas. Kansas Lottery

The person who won $1 million with a Kansas Lottery Powerball ticket in December has now claimed their prize.

The Kansas Lottery said in a news release that a Sedgwick County resident is now a millionaire after finding the winning ticket in a receipt drawer more than 6 months after the drawing. The winner matched five of six numbers on the ticket for the Dec. 29, 2018, drawing.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 12-42-51-53-62 with a Powerball of 20. The winner, who bought the ticket at a Wichita QuikTrip convenience store at 1620 S. Oliver, chose to remain anonymous when claiming the prize.

“I buy Powerball, Mega Millions, and Super Kansas Cash twice a week so I usually wait a couple of weeks and scan them all at once,” the winner said in the news release. “The ticket just got caught in the mix of my receipt drawer and I saw it sitting there and pulled it out and looked at it and it said ‘12-29-2018’ so I thought ‘oh wow, I have to go scan this.’”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lottery officials said the winner plans to invest the money in their family’s future.

“I’m just excited. I do have a baby on the way and we’re going to buy a house,” the winner said in the release. “I’m not going to go out and travel the world, I’m old enough to know that my kids need to be taken care of first before anything else.”