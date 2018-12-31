Someone has a $1 million Powerball ticket bought in south-central Kansas. Is it you?

Someone will start their 2019 a million dollars richer.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in south-central Kansas, the Kansas Lottery said Monday.
The winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing. Those numbers were 12-42-51-53-62. The winner still has 363 days left to claim the prize.
This ticket did not match all the numbers in the Powerball drawing, so the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $53 million with a $32 million cash option.
