A $1 million Kansas lottery Powerball ticket sold in Wichita’s region remains unclaimed

A winning Kansas Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Wichita’s region over a month ago, but the winner has yet to claim the prize, state officials said.
Kansas Lottery officials said in a news release that they are urging people to double check their Powerball tickets from the Dec. 29 drawing. One ticket sold in south central Kansas matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball, making it worth $1 million.
The winning numbers in that drawing were 12-42-51-53-62 with a Powerball of 25.
The winner has 365 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, which can be done at the Kansas Lottery headquarters at 128 N. Kansas Avenue in Topeka.
The lottery’s south central region includes Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner and Cowley counties.
