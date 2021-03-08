Wichita schools will send K-12 students in-person 5 days a week after Spring Break

Students in all grade levels attending Wichita Public Schools will attend in-person classes five days a week in the fourth quarter of the academic year.

The Board of Education, in a 6-0 vote at Monday evening’s meeting, approved the USD 259 plan to return K-12 students to the classroom. The decision does not apply to students whose parents opted for remote-only learning. It also does not affect elementary onsite learning, which is already in-person five days a week.

Students who are enrolled in the onsite learning model will start going to classrooms every day of the week on March 29, which is the Monday after Spring Break.

Parents of remote students who want to change their enrollment to in-person for the fourth quarter must contact their schools to make the adjustments, Superintendent Alicia Thompson said. The district will continue COVID-19 protocols, including testing and mask-wearing.

The decision comes as local community coronavirus trends continue to improve. The district’s gating criteria, developed in August to guide reopening decisions, is the best it has ever been. Three indicators were in the green zone, while one was in the orange zone.

Kimberly Howard, the president of the United Teachers of Wichita union, said the improvement is thanks to the community wearing masks and following other health guidelines.

School data on COVID cases and quarantines have also trended better.

As of Friday, the district reported 307 employees were in active quarantines. That’s down from 622 as of Jan. 8. The district currently has an estimated on-site employee population of 7,757. The district has administered 4,590 first doses of a vaccine to school staff as of Sunday.

The district, as of Friday, has reported 1,091 total cases among staff members, 369 total cases among in-person students and 420 total cases among remote students, including athletes.

Since the first report of the calendar year on Jan. 8, the district has reported 206 new cases among staff, 185 new cases among in-person students and 109 new cases among remote students.

Approximately 38% of the district’s elementary students will remain using MySchool Remote, the district’s online learning system. About 51% of secondary students will stick with online.

In the fall, the district had 22,548 students enrolled in elementary schools, according to data previously provided to The Eagle. There were 13,903 in in-person classes and 8,645 in remote-only classes.

Secondary enrollment, as of last month, was 23,053 students. There were 11,262 in-person and 11,787 remote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.