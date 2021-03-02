12 Wichita middle schools will take part in Verizon plan for addressing digital divide

File photo

Twelve middle schools in Wichita will take part in a Verizon program to bridge the digital divide, providing increased technological access to disadvantaged students.

Wichita Public Schools on Monday formally announced the partnership with Verizon Innovative Learning, which will equip every student and teacher with a device and up to a four-year data plan.

The program starts next school year with Brooks, Coleman, Curtis, Hadley, Hamilton, Jardine, Marshall, Mayberry, Mead, Pleasant Valley, Robinson and Truesdell middle schools. The Wichita school district has 15 middle schools and three K-8 schools..

“In addition to free technology and access, schools receive extensive teacher training and support, along with the opportunity to engage in powerful teaching and learning that leverages technology in and out of the classroom,” USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said in a statement.

The Verizon grant was previously announced at a Jan. 11 Board of Education meeting. There, the district’s chief information officer, Rob Dickson, said the program will provide nearly 7,800 students with access to devices with free internet service. There will be an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, also known as STEM.

“This really lends itself to every student owning their own learning in this environment,” Dickson said.

Verizon says the program is “driving academic improvements,” citing survey results that show 59% of students believe school work is easier when using a digital device and 54% believe using a device improved their confidence in what they can do.

The Verizon program works with Title I schools, which are schools that have high concentrations of low-income students. Dickson said the district has put an emphasis on “digitial equity and access” and “the importance of leveling the playing field.”

“This couldn’t be more timely for us,” he said. “When you think about where we have been, one year ago today, education looked much different than it does today.”

While the school district’s focus on online learning during the pandemic was “because we had to,” the Verizon program is designed to do that systemically, Dickson said.

Sheril Logan, who was the school board president at the time, said the Verizon grant equates to about $19 million.

“The Verizon Innovative Learning initiative is an opportunity for the Wichita Public Schools to transform instruction at the middle school level giving students real-world problem solving skills,” said Loren Hatfield, principal at Hamilton Middle School, in Monday’s news release. “We’re excited to lead the Wichita Public Schools as part of this initiative.”