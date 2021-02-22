Wichita schools will send seniors and freshmen to in-person classes four days a week

Starting next week, Wichita Public Schools will begin transitioning some secondary students to in-person classes four days a week.

District officials announced Monday evening that on March 1, seniors and 6th-graders will start attending class on-site every day except for Wednesdays, which will remain remote. Freshmen will join starting March 8.

The learning model change applies only to students whose parents opted for on-site learning. Parents who chose the remote learning model will continue to keep their children at home. School officials have previously said about 40% of students were enrolled in online-only education.

Also on March 1, all in-person students at Marshall Middle School, regardless of grade level, will be in on-site learning except for Wednesdays as part of a pilot project. Additionally, all spring sport athletes at middle and high schools who opted for in-person education will be on-site four days a week.

“Social distancing will occur to the greatest extent possible, and we will continue to expect students to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home if they are sick,” district officials wrote in a notice posted to the USD 259 website.

The district’s announcement cited decreasing COVID-19 numbers in making the decision.

“WPS will evaluate the success of this transition, which may give more students the opportunity to return to onsite learning four days a week,” the district notice said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.