Wichita BOE reverses decision, middle and high schools will stick with online classes

Students in Wichita middle and high schools will no longer be going back to school in-person in a hybrid model after the Board of Education reversed an early decision amid skyrocketing coronavirus indicators.

Wichita Public Schools will stick with the current learning model for the rest of the semester, keeping all older students online only while elementary students are in-person or remote, depending on the enrollment choice at the start of the academic year.

The school board did not make any specific decisions regarding winter sports.

The school board had decided about three weeks ago that students in older grade levels would attend class in a hybrid or blended learning model. About 60% of students would follow that plan, where half of those went in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half went on Thursdays and Fridays. That plan is no longer in effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

