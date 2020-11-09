Sedgwick County positive test rate is 23%, COVID case rate is 6 times above red zone

Sedgwick County’s positive test rate surged past 23% on Monday as Kansas health officials reported the worst week of the coronavirus pandemic in the Wichita area and statewide.

The state surpassed 100,000 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,920 new cases since Friday’s update. Sedgwick County had 1,394 of the new cases — or about 24% of the state’s new cases while having about 18% of the state’s population.

There were also 71 new hospitalizations, including three children, and 13 new ICU admissions statewide. Sedgwick County had nine new hospitalizations and three new ICU admissions.

There were 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend in Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has not yet issued its update on the COVID-19 hospital situation. A week ago, the local agency reported that ICUs were at capacity at Wesley Healthcare and Ascension Via Christi.

The positive test rate and the rate of new cases compared to population — which the county’s health director said are the two most important pandemic indicators — are the worst they have ever been in Wichita and Kansas.

For the two-week period ending Saturday, the KDHE reported a two-week positive test rate of 23.30% in Sedgwick County. The KDHE’s red zone threshold is 15% over two weeks, while the White House COVID-19 task force uses a red zone threshold of 10% over one week.

The one-week positive test rate was 26.82% in Sedgwick County, up from 19.44% the week before.

The KDHE reported 4,688 new confirmed and probable cases in Sedgwick County, equating to a two-week rate of 908 new cases per 100,000 people. That is more than six times higher than the red zone threshold of 150 new cases per 100,000 people.

It appears that 454 of those cases were probable, which generally means a patient who has symptoms and has been connected to a confirmed case, but the diagnosis has not been confirmed through testing.

The one-week rate for last week was 520 new cases per 100,000 people. That is more than five times higher than the White House COVID-19 task force’s red zone threshold of 100 per 100,000.

In Sedgwick County, the 10-17 age group had the worst one-week positive test rate at 29.29%. The worst one-week case rate was in the 18-24 age group at 815 new cases per 100,000 people.

In Kansas as a whole, the two week positive test rate was 17.52% and the two-week case rate was 713 per 100,000 people.