Here’s how each ZIP code fared in the Wichita area’s worst week of the COVID pandemic

Last week was Sedgwick County’s worst of the coronavirus pandemic, and some ZIP codes in the Wichita area fared worse than others on two key metrics.

Data from the Sedgwick County Health Department shows many ZIP codes had case rates and positive test rates more than double the red zone thresholds set by the White House COVID-19 task force.

The county health department’s online ZIP code map is updated on Mondays with the total number of tests and confirmed cases. The map can be accessed at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/.

The county has released the numbers since May 20. The Eagle has recorded the data since June 29, using the statistics to calculate the number of new cases per capita and the positivity rate.

Between Oct. 26 and Monday, the Wichita ZIP codes combined for 33.3 new cases per 10,000 people. That was more than double the rate of 16.3 new cases from the previous week.

Suburban and rural ZIP codes in Sedgwick County combined for 29.5 new cases per 10,000 people in that same time period, which was up from 18.9 the previous week.

The Wichita ZIP codes collectively had a positive test rate of 22.63%, up from 12.54%. The suburban and rural ZIP codes had a positive test rate of 22.98%, up from 15.10%.

Various towns in the metro area had higher rates, as did certain areas of the city.

Calculating disease rates per population and the positive test rate are common in public health. Sedgwick County’s health director said last week that those numbers are the most important ones on the county’s weekly COVID-19 metrics report.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment uses two-week rates, where 150 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks is the red zone threshold, as is a positivity rate above 15%.

The White House COVID-19 task force uses a one-week rate where 100 new cases per 100,000 people is the red zone threshold, as is a positivity rate above 10%.

A rate of 100 new cases per 100,000 people is equivalent to 10 per 10,000 or one per 1,000. The rate is calculated by taking the number of new cases, dividing by the population and multiplying by 100,000.

The positive test rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of total tests.

A full list of ZIP codes in Sedgwick County is available below with totals as of Monday and increases since the last week. The report includes the population, number of tests administered, confirmed cases, the rate of new cases per 10,000 people and the positive test rate.

The county’s online map does not list the number of new tests, new cases, the new case rate or the positivity rate. The Eagle calculated those values using statistics listed in county data on Monday and Oct. 26.

For total tests and total confirmed cases, if a ZIP code has five or fewer of either category, the county does not report the exact number.

Two ZIP codes — for McConnell Air Force Base and Wichita State University — do not have data because they have no population. County officials have said that members of the military who live in on-base housing are included in the surrounding 67210 ZIP code.

Many of the ZIP code areas in Sedgwick County extend into neighboring counties. The ZIP code population data on the map includes people who live in other counties, but the number of tests and cases only include Sedgwick County residents.

The case rate per population includes Sedgwick County residents who were tested compared with the total population of the ZIP code, including other counties. That means case rates are likely underestimated for ZIP codes that extend into neighboring counties, such as Mulvane’s.

Names of towns from other counties are included solely as a reference for the relative location of the ZIP code.

All Sedgwick County ZIP codes and COVID-19 statistics

67001 — Andale: 1,508 people, 366 total tests, 37 confirmed cases. There were five new cases last week, for a rate of 33.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 21.74%.

67016 — Bentley: 558 people, 96 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67017 — Benton: 2,408 people, 53 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67020 — Burrton: 1,692 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67025 — Cheney: 3,780 people, 852 tests, 92 cases. There were 17 new cases last week, for a rate of 45.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 43.59%.

67026 — Clearwater: 4,802 people, 1,084 tests, 120 cases. There were eight new cases last week, for a rate of 16.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.24%.

67030 — Colwich: 2,861 people, 520 tests, 68 cases. There were six new cases last week, for a rate of 21.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.69%.

67031 — Conway Springs: 2,607 people, eight tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67037 — Derby: 28,364 people, 6,149 tests, 458 cases. There were 69 new cases last week, for a rate of 24.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 17.04%.

67039 — Douglass: 3,255 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67050 — Garden Plain: 1,939 people, 350 tests, 62 cases. There were 10 new cases last week, for a rate of 51.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 47.62%.

67052 — Goddard: 9,357 people, 1,883 tests, 190 cases. There were 40 new cases last week, for a rate of 42.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 33.33%.

67055 — Greenwich: 138 people, 12 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67060 — Haysville: 14,210 people, 3,229 tests, 285 cases. There were 40 new cases last week, for a rate of 28.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 27.59%.

67067 — Kechi: 1,735 people, 393 tests, 34 cases. There were three new cases last week, for a rate of 17.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 13.04%.

67101 — Maize: 4,899 people, 1,156 tests, 83 cases. There were 18 new cases last week, for a rate of 36.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 19.15%.

67106 — Milton: 272 people, 12 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67108 — Mount Hope: 1,601 people, 334 tests, 32 cases. There were four new cases last week, for a rate of 25.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 8.51%.

67110 — Mulvane: 8,891 people, 1,469 tests, 113 cases. There were 23 new cases last week, for a rate of 25.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.00%.

67118 — Norwich: 703 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67120 — Peck: 1,011 people, 100 tests, 15 cases. There were four new cases last week, for a rate of 39.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 44.44%.

67133 — Rose Hill: 6,395 people, 25 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67135 — Sedgwick: 3,260 people, 214 tests, eight cases. There were two new cases last week, for a rate of 6.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.00%.

67147 — Valley Center: 10,537 people, 2,267 tests, 180 cases. There were 38 new cases last week, for a rate of 36.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.32%.

67149 — Viola: 863 people, 175 tests, 26 cases. There were nine new cases last week, for a rate of 104.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 81.82%.

67202 — Wichita: 1,671 people, 790 tests, 109 cases. There were seven new cases last week, for a rate of 41.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.00%.

67203 — Wichita: 29,540 people, 8,126 tests, 1,125 cases. There were 68 new cases last week, for a rate of 23.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 18.78%.

67204 — Wichita and Park City: 21,783 people, 5,009 tests, 688 cases. There were 87 new cases last week, for a rate of 39.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 30.31%.

67205 — Wichita: 19,444 people, 4,525 tests, 375 cases. There were 78 new cases last week, for a rate of 40.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 28.26%.

67206 — Wichita: 16,106 people, 5,939 tests, 394 cases. There were 60 new cases last week, for a rate of 37.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 9.24%.

67207 — Wichita: 28,313 people, 6,977 tests, 659 cases. There were 81 new cases last week, for a rate of 28.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 22.25%.

67208 — Wichita: 17,703 people, 5,489 tests, 523 cases. There were 67 new cases last week, for a rate of 37.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 23.93%.

67209 — Wichita: 13,380 people, 3,292 tests, 335 cases. There were 67 new cases last week, for a rate of 50.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 34.72%.

67210 — Wichita: 9,722 people, 1,663 tests, 195 cases. There were 22 new cases last week, for a rate of 22.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 26.83%.

67211 — Wichita: 18,974 people, 4,717 tests, 485 cases. There were 60 new cases last week, for a rate of 31.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 27.65%.

67212 — Wichita: 44,824 people, 10,047 tests, 922 cases. There were 165 new cases last week, for a rate of 36.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 27.23%.

67213 — Wichita: 23,117 people, 4,866 tests, 498 cases. There were 62 new cases last week, for a rate of 26.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 22.79%.

67214 — Wichita: 14,680 people, 5,163 tests, 514 cases. There were 43 new cases last week, for a rate of 29.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.02%.

67215 — Wichita: 6,128 people, 1,370 tests, 157 cases. There were 20 new cases last week, for a rate of 32.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.62%.

67216 — Wichita: 23,223 people, 5,070 tests, 531 cases. There were 46 new cases last week, for a rate of 19.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 19.57%.

67217 — Wichita: 30,313 people, 6,643 tests, 605 cases. There were 89 new cases last week, for a rate of 29.4 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 29.37%.

67218 — Wichita: 22,499 people, 5,889 tests, 543 cases. There were 71 new cases last week, for a rate of 31.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.94%.

67219 — Park City or Wichita: 13,398 people, 3,544 tests, 285 cases. There were 40 new cases last week, for a rate of 29.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 27.21%.

67220 — Bel Aire or Wichita: 14,060 people, 3,740 tests, 338 cases. There were 41 new cases last week, for a rate of 29.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 18.22%.

67221 — McConnell AFB: zero population, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was no case change.

67223 — Wichita: 582 people, 84 tests, eight cases. There was one new case last week, for a rate of 17.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 14.29%.

67226 — Bel Aire and Wichita: 20,442 people, 5,629 tests, 446 cases. There were 85 new cases last week, for a rate of 41.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 21.74%.

67227 — Wichita: 304 population, 102 tests, 16 cases. There were four new cases last week, for a rate of 131.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 44.44%.

67228 — Wichita: 2,636 people, 609 tests, 52 cases. There were 17 new cases last week, for a rate of 64.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.37%.

67230 — Wichita: 11,072 people, 2,878 tests, 228 cases. There were 42 new cases last week, for a rate of 37.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 18.58%.

67232 — Wichita: 664 people, 54 tests, six cases. There were no new cases last week, for a rate of zero new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was zero percent, with six new tests.

67235 — Wichita: 13,210 people, 2,991 tests, 264 cases. There were 69 new cases last week, for a rate of 52.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 37.70%.

67260 — Wichita State University: zero population, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was no case change.

67543 — Haven: 2,029 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.