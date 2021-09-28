Parolee arrested in Wichita man’s fatal stabbing charged with premeditated murder

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A parolee suspected of fatally stabbing a 67-year-old Wichita man last week has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

James Lewis Shaw, 60, made a first appearance in court on Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 21 killing of Kurt Petersen, court records show. Police last week said Shaw is suspected of stabbing Petersen “multiple times” at a home in the 100 block of North Glenn. A caretaker of Petersen’s found him fatally injured on the kitchen floor of the home while Shaw was still inside, police said previously.

Authorities booked Shaw into the Sedgwick County Jail on Sept. 23. He remained there Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $500,000 Tuesday afternoon, court records show. Shaw’s next court date is Oct. 7.

Police last week said Shaw and Petersen knew one another but did not discuss a motive for the killing. More details are expected to be released as Shaw’s court case progresses.