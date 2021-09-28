Crime & Courts

Parolee arrested in Wichita man’s fatal stabbing charged with premeditated murder

.
. Getty Images/iStock photo

A parolee suspected of fatally stabbing a 67-year-old Wichita man last week has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

James Lewis Shaw, 60, made a first appearance in court on Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 21 killing of Kurt Petersen, court records show. Police last week said Shaw is suspected of stabbing Petersen “multiple times” at a home in the 100 block of North Glenn. A caretaker of Petersen’s found him fatally injured on the kitchen floor of the home while Shaw was still inside, police said previously.

Authorities booked Shaw into the Sedgwick County Jail on Sept. 23. He remained there Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $500,000 Tuesday afternoon, court records show. Shaw’s next court date is Oct. 7.

Police last week said Shaw and Petersen knew one another but did not discuss a motive for the killing. More details are expected to be released as Shaw’s court case progresses.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service