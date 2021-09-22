Crime & Courts

Caretaker found Wichita homicide victim during visit ‘to check on him,’ police say

Authorities arrested a 60-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man Tuesday night.

James Shaw is suspected of stabbing a 67-year-old man “multiple times” in the 100 block of North Glenn, Wichita police said in a Wednesday news release. Officers responded to the address around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday after the 67-year-old man’s caretaker arrived at the home “to check on him and found him lying on the kitchen floor with injuries,” the release said. The caretaker called 911.

Police say Shaw was still inside the home when the caretaker showed up.

“Examination of evidence and interviews led to Shaw’s arrest,” police said in the release.

Police say the killing isn’t random; Shaw and the victim apparently knew one another.

“The investigation is ongoing and it will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office,” the release said. The DA’s office will decide what formal criminal charges might be filed in the case.

Shaw’s rap sheet includes prior felony arrests and convictions, police say. He is currently on parole, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified of his death.

