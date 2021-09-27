Crime & Courts

Drug overdose may have killed woman found on Sedgwick County road: Sheriff’s Office

Preliminary autopsy results indicate a 26-year-old Fort Scott woman whose body was found on a rural road northeast of Wichita last week died from a drug overdose, an official with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Although Karlie S. Bidwell’s official cause and manner of death “will be determined by the Coroner’s Office at a later date,” drugs appear to be to blame, Lt. Benjamin Blick said by email.

A citizen found Bidwell’s body lying on the road in the 9200 block of East 69th Street North on Thursday morning, prompting a Sheriff’s Office investigation into the circumstances of her death. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said last week.

Blick on Monday declined to answer questions about why Bidwell was in the road, how she got there and whether anyone else was involved.

“We’re not releasing those details at the moment,” he said by email. “The case will remain active.”

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 1:34 PM.

