Body found on road northeast of Wichita, prompting Sheriff’s Office investigation

File photo The Wichita Eagle

A citizen on Thursday morning discovered a woman’s body lying on the road in the 9200 block of East 69th Street North, prompting an investigation into exactly how she died.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the citizen found the unresponsive woman a few minutes after 7 a.m.

“Sheriff and Fire personnel responded to the scene to assess the 26-year-old female. Shortly after arriving, fire personnel pronounced her deceased,” the agency said in a news release.

“The case remains active and under investigation.”

The woman’s name and her city of residence were not immediately released Thursday afternoon. The address where she was found is northeast of Wichita.

