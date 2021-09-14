Sedgwick County Jail deputy charged with disorderly conduct over off-duty incident

The Wichita Eagle

A Sedgwick County Jail deputy has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct off-duty.

Aareon White was charged Monday in Wichita Municipal Court, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. The office did not give details on what occurred to prompt the charge, other than saying White was not at work at the time of the alleged crime on Aug. 26.

White has been an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for nearly six months. He is a detention deputy.

In addition to facing criminal charges, he is also subject to an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s professional standards unit, the release said.

White continues to work but “has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation,” according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct,” the release says.

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”