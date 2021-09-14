Ex-deputy who loaned e-cigarette to Sedgwick County Jail inmate placed on diversion

Sedgwick County Jail

A detention deputy charged with taking a pocket knife and an electronic cigarette into the Sedgwick County Jail has entered into a diversion agreement with prosecutors, court records show.

Deferred prosecution means the case against Braydon Hoover-Lane will be dismissed if he follows all of the terms of his diversion agreement. Hoover-Lane pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, waived his jury trial and “entered into a diversion agreement with the State” last week, according to a Sept. 9 journal entry filed with Sedgwick County District Court.

Details of his diversion agreement were not made public. Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon confirmed it exists. Hoover-Lane’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hoover-Lane will be on diversion for one year, Dillon said.

He was arrested last fall and accused of taking the e-cigarette into the jail and loaning it repeatedly to an inmate over a five-month period ending in November, The Eagle previously reported. He also took a pocket knife into the facility, knowing that it was prohibited, according to court records. He was 19 at the time.

Knives and smoking devices are among items that are legal to possess outside of the jail but are banned in the buildings.

Hoover-Lane resigned from his post at the jail on Jan. 7, the Sheriff’s Office said previously.