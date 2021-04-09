Sedgwick County sergeant booked into jail and relieved of duty, officials say

Courtesy photo

A 45-year-old Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Justin Maxfield was arrested by Wichita police on suspicion of aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, domestic violence criminal damage to property and stalking stemming from incidents involving an intimate partner, according to the sheriff’s office. Maxfield had been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.

“Coinciding with the arrest, Sergeant Maxfield was relieved of duty without pay,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

In addition to the criminal case, the sheriff’s office is also having its professional standards unit do an investigation.

Contributing: Jason Tidd with The Eagle