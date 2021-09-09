Inmate attacked deputies with shank during escort to jail cell, Sheriff’s Office says

Sedgwick County Jail

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate assaulted three detention deputies with a metal shank on Wednesday, injuring two of them, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate also ended up in the hospital after the attack, the Sheriff’s Office said. His name was not immediately released Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday as two corporals and a deputy were taking the 56-year-old man to his cell. As he was being escorted, the inmate “produced a metal shank and swung it at the deputy,” the release says.

“A struggle ensued between the deputies and inmate in an effort to control the metal shank and end the assault,” it says.

Authorities say after the inmate was restrained, clinic staff looked him over and then he was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment for injuries he received to his face and torso, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

The inmate was later taken back to the jail.

Two of the deputies received hand injuries, the release says.

Authorities say the inmate has been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Jail since March 3. He is being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and cruelty to animals, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what formal charges, if any, the inmate might face in connection with Wednesday’s assault.