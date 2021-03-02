Sheriff: Video showed Sedgwick County Jail deputy make contraband deal

The Wichita Eagle

A Sedgwick County Jail deputy has been arrested in connection with mistreating an inmate and trafficking contraband into the jail, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it started to investigate 35-year-old David Cameron after a complaint late last week. Within the last two weeks, deputies have seized the synthetic drug K-2, cell phones, lighters, cell phone chargers and marijuana from inmates, Easter said, adding the contraband has all been found in one pod.

Contraband discovered in the jail late last year prompted the sheriff’s office to make changes.

“Pretty much now if there is going to be something introduced ... it is going to have to be someone that is contractor worker in here or one of our own employees,” he said.

After a few cell phones were found within two weeks, the sheriff’s office started to investigate and look at the surveillance video, he said.

“Through the camera footage, we saw one of the transactions take place,” he said.

Cameron has been with the sheriff’s office since June 2019. He has been suspended without pay during the investigation.

“I remember when this young man was in the academy and I went out and gave a speech in reference to ethics, integrity, if you commit a crime, those type of things, what will happen,” Easter said, adding he “must not have paid much attention ... I don’t know what drives people other than the incentive of money.”

In December, the sheriff’s office announced that mail with liquefied K-2 on it was being sent to inmates at the jail. Seven inmates had a bad reaction to the K-2 within 24 hours. The sheriff’s office investigation into the K-2 turned up 70 sheets of suspicious paper with a potential jail value of around $35,000, the sheriff’s office said. Paper with liquefied methamphetamine on it was also found.

The jail has since switched its mail service, now allowing inmates to only receive a scanned version of what was sent to them.