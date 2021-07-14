Inmate ignored orders after shower time, punched jail deputy in face: Sheriff’s Office

File photo of inmates at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate who refused to go back to his cell after shower time punched a detention deputy in the face early Tuesday morning, causing multiple facial fractures and other injuries that required hospitalization and more than a dozen stitches to fix, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The inmate, Denzell L. Cooper, has been in the jail’s custody since May 2, 2020. He is currently being held on rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and battery of a law enforcement officer charges, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said in the release that the deputy, who was not identified, was trying to convince Cooper to go back to his jail cell “after being let out to shower” around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

But Cooper “became aggressive and made threatening comments to the deputy” when the deputy gave him the orders, the release says. The deputy called for help and continued efforts to get Cooper to comply.

Cooper then “quickly approached the deputy, striking him in the face with a closed fist at least two times,” the release says.

Cooper’s blows knocked the deputy down onto the floor. The deputy moved away to prevent any further assault until help arrived, the release says.

Additional jail staff showed up moments later and “were able to secure the inmate in his cell,” the release says.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received 15 stitches and other treatment for what the Sheriff’s Office described as “multiple facial fractures.” He was sent home afterward.

This isn’t the first issue the jail has had with Cooper while he’s been in custody. According to the news release, the 31-year-old “is currently on Administrative Segregation due to repeated disciplinary issues” in the jail.

He will likely face additional charges connected to Tuesday’s attack, the Sheriff’s Office said.