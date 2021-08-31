Man arrested on suspicion of murder in 48-year-old’s stabbing death near Derby

.

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday night in the 5600 block of South 143rd Street East, in a rural part of southern Sedgwick County near Derby.

Douglass Ray Ryan McGathy was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 6:13 a.m. Tuesday, according to an online log of inmates.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said deputies who went to an emergency call about a stabbing at the address found a 48-year-old man lying in the driveway with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but died.

Blick said the stabbing happened during “a physical disturbance” between the men but gave no other details. The crime was reported around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was not immediately identified Tuesday. It is unclear how he knew McGathy.

Records show McGathy was also jailed on suspicion of battery and criminal damage to property.