Judge tosses case against Wichita woman accused of stabbing beau over cheating attempt

A Sedgwick County judge has thrown out a case against a Wichita woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in June, saying in a written ruling Tuesday that prosecutors “failed to establish that a felony has been committed” at the hands of the defendant.

Judge Kevin O’Connor’s decision to dismiss Mykala F. McAlpine’s aggravated battery charge came immediately after a preliminary hearing where the state presented its evidence in the June 2 attack in the 500 block of East Marion.

Authorities said in an arrest affidavit released earlier this month that McAlpine, 20, stabbed her 19-year-old boyfriend with a knife after she was told he’d tried to cheat on her.

But the couple gave police several different stories about what had occurred including claims that the boyfriend was injured while playing with the knife and that someone other than his girlfriend had wounded him.

