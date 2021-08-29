Fatal shooting on Kansas Turnpike stemmed from road rage incident, authorities say

The Wichita Eagle

A shooting Saturday night on the Kansas Turnpike that left one person dead stemmed from a road rage incident, authorities said.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the shooting was reported at approximately 7 p.m. around mile marker 36.6, near the Haysville exit. KHP troopers who were sent to the scene found two vehicles pulled over in the southbound lanes of the toll road. An occupant of one of the vehicles had at least one gunshot wound, Crittenden said.

The KHP performed “lifesaving measures” on the shooting victim until emergency medical services staff arrived and took over, he said.

The victim was taken to a Wichita hospital and was pronounced dead on Saturday, Crittenden said.

Further details were not immediately released. More information about what happened is expected in the coming days.

The stretch of the Kansas Turnpike where the shooting occurred was closed for several hours while law enforcement conducted an on-site investigation.