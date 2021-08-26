SUV hit teen boy walking to school Thursday near Mulvane, Sheriff’s Office says

A teenager was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after he was hit by a car near Mulvane while he was on his way to school, authorities say.

The 16-year-old boy was walking in a marked crosswalk when a Lexus SUV drove into him at around 7:30 a.m., the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The crosswalk is located just west of 103rd Street South and Country Walk Lane. The SUV, driven by a 45-year-old woman, was headed east when it hit the boy.

Authorities say the circumstances of the collision are still under investigation. Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said the boy was walking to school when he was struck.

The teen was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He had serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.