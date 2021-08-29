Police chase ended with south Wichita crash that hurt three including innocent driver

. Wichita Eagle file photo

Three people ended up in the hospital after a 47-year-old Wichita man fleeing from law enforcement on Saturday afternoon hit another car and a house in the 1100 block of South Meridian, authorities say.

One of those hurt was an innocent driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patrick Ian Hood was driving a Subaru Baja westbound on Irving, trying to get away from officers who were chasing him, when he ran a stop sign and collided with a Toyota Corolla that was southbound on Meridian around 12:30 p.m.

The Subaru then “overturned and struck a house on the southwest corner of the intersection,” according to a KHP crash report.

Hood and a 58-year-old Wichita man who was in the Subaru with him were hospitalized with suspected serious and suspected minor injuries.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 25-year-old Wichita woman driving the Corolla was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, the KHP report says.