Crime & Courts
Police chase ended with south Wichita crash that hurt three including innocent driver
Three people ended up in the hospital after a 47-year-old Wichita man fleeing from law enforcement on Saturday afternoon hit another car and a house in the 1100 block of South Meridian, authorities say.
One of those hurt was an innocent driver.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patrick Ian Hood was driving a Subaru Baja westbound on Irving, trying to get away from officers who were chasing him, when he ran a stop sign and collided with a Toyota Corolla that was southbound on Meridian around 12:30 p.m.
The Subaru then “overturned and struck a house on the southwest corner of the intersection,” according to a KHP crash report.
Hood and a 58-year-old Wichita man who was in the Subaru with him were hospitalized with suspected serious and suspected minor injuries.
The 25-year-old Wichita woman driving the Corolla was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, the KHP report says.
