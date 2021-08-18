Wichita woman charged in June knife attack was mad over teen’s romantic pursuits: cops

A 20-year-old woman charged in a knife attack at a south Wichita apartment complex in June allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old because she was mad that he’d tried to cheat on her.

Mykala F. McAlpine reportedly stabbed her boyfriend early on June 2 after the subject of his straying affection told McAlpine that her beau “was trying to be romantic” with her, according to an arrest affidavit written by a Wichita police detective that was released earlier this month by a Sedgwick County judge.

After hearing the news, McAlpine confronted her boyfriend and started arguing with him in their apartment, the affidavit says.

McAlpine told police that her boyfriend “got in her face and put his fist up,” causing her to fear “that he was going to hit her,” according to the document.

She told police she ”grabbed a knife” then chased him out of the apartment and got on top of him after he fell in the grass.

Initially, McAlpine told authorities that she hadn’t stabbed her boyfriend, only punched him.

She later changed her account and said she might have cut him with the knife but that she only intended “to scare … and not to hurt him,” the affidavit says.

She was holding a knife, which had a long silver blade and dark handle, when the cops showed up that night.

When police talked to McAlpine’s boyfriend, he changed his story about how he’d been injured, too — saying first that he’d been stabbed approximately 10 times by someone else then that he stabbed himself while “playing with a knife,” the affidavit says.

Later he claimed that he’d been jumped by people inside of his apartment and also that a woman who’d been the subject of an earlier police call had been responsible for his injuries.

He also told police that he’d been stabbed while “trying to keep the peace between people that were arguing” but refused to say who had been fighting, the affidavit says.

One witness told police that she saw knives in the hands of both McAlpine and her boyfriend and that they wrestled in the apartment.

Others who lived at the apartment reported hearing the couple fighting, the affidavit says.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson in June said the 19-year-old victim received multiple stab wounds during the attack but released no other details about what happened. Officers found the victim wounded in the 500 block of East Marion.

McAlpine is charged with aggravated battery in the case. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.