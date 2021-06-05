Crime & Courts

Woman arrested after teen stabbed multiple times in south Wichita, police say

File photo

A woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found a 19-year-old man stabbed multiple times in south Wichita, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said.

Police responded to a cutting call around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Marion and found the teen stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital. Davidson did not know the victim’s condition.

Police arrested Mykala Faye Mcalpine for aggravated battery, Davidson said. Mcalpine and the victim were known to each other. Police have also recovered a knife, he said.

Davidson said Mcalpine is 19. Jail records list her as being 20.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service