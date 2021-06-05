Woman arrested after teen stabbed multiple times in south Wichita, police say

File photo

A woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found a 19-year-old man stabbed multiple times in south Wichita, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said.

Police responded to a cutting call around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Marion and found the teen stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital. Davidson did not know the victim’s condition.

Police arrested Mykala Faye Mcalpine for aggravated battery, Davidson said. Mcalpine and the victim were known to each other. Police have also recovered a knife, he said.

Davidson said Mcalpine is 19. Jail records list her as being 20.