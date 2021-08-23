Man shot at car after girlfriend’s old flame pointed a gun at them, Wichita police say

Police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence after he pointed a gun at his former girlfriend and her new beau while driving by them in east Wichita late Monday morning.

The woman’s new boyfriend “fired multiple shots” at Tristan Calderon’s vehicle in self-defense, Wichita police said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt.

Police say officers who responded to a call about a “disturbance with shots fired” in the 200 block of South Erie, near Douglas and Hillside, around 11 a.m. were told by the woman that Calderon had driven by and pointed a handgun at them.

Authorities quickly found Calderon and his vehicle in the 900 block of South Bleckley and arrested him without any trouble, the WPD said. Officers also found a gun during their investigation, according to police.

“This is another example of officers working together and taking immediate action to hold domestic violence offenders accountable, allowing for victims of domestic violence to seek protection orders, develop safety plans, and utilize resources from community-based advocates,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police plan to present their investigation to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide what formal charges might be filed. Calderon, of Wichita, remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday afternoon.

The department is also encouraging people who know someone wanted for domestic violence crimes to call its Domestic Intervention Violence and Reduction Team at 316-268-4343 or make a report online at www.wichita.gov/ICTdv.