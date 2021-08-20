Wichita man sentenced to more than 12 years for attempted suffocation of girlfriend

A 39-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Friday to 12 1/2 years in prison in connection to the Feb. 6, 2020, attack on his girlfriend, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Peete pleaded guilty June 14 to attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. The attack occurred at the couple’s home in the 1400 block of North Hillside.

“Peete wrapped a plastic trash bag around the woman’s head,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “She passed out from lack of oxygen and struck her head on the bathtub. When the 22 year old woman regained consciousness, Peete again tried to use the bag to suffocate the woman. The woman was able to keep her fingers between the bag and her throat and talk Peete out of the attack. The victim was later admitted to a hospital with a dissected carotid artery.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner or household member abuse, you can seek help by calling:

911

the Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter at 316-263-6000

the Wichita Family Crisis Center at 316-267-7233

the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center at 316-263-3002

StepStone at 316-265-1611

the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.