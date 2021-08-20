Crime & Courts

Wichita man sentenced to more than 12 years for attempted suffocation of girlfriend

A 39-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Friday to 12 1/2 years in prison in connection to the Feb. 6, 2020, attack on his girlfriend, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Peete pleaded guilty June 14 to attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. The attack occurred at the couple’s home in the 1400 block of North Hillside.

“Peete wrapped a plastic trash bag around the woman’s head,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “She passed out from lack of oxygen and struck her head on the bathtub. When the 22 year old woman regained consciousness, Peete again tried to use the bag to suffocate the woman. The woman was able to keep her fingers between the bag and her throat and talk Peete out of the attack. The victim was later admitted to a hospital with a dissected carotid artery.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner or household member abuse, you can seek help by calling:

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service