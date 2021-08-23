Augusta man shot by police is out of hospital and has been booked into jail, KBI says

.

A 49-year-old Augusta man shot Friday by police at a Butler County gas station has been released from the hospital and is now in jail.

Barrye W. Lightner was released from Wesley Medical Center on Sunday evening and was immediately taken to the Sedgwick County Jail, where he was booked about 8 p.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a Monday news release.

He was arrested on suspicion of “aggravated domestic battery and multiple probation violations,” the KBI said, but “has not yet been charged related to the officer-involved shooting incident.”

Lightner was shot by an Augusta police officer on Friday night at the Phillips 66 at 610 W. 7th Street in Augusta. The KBI previously said police tracked a 911 call to the gas station around 9 p.m. and found out from the caller that Lightner had outstanding felony arrest warrants.

The officer who shot Lightner went into the store to talk to him, but Lightner reportedly pulled a knife, failed to follow police orders and took a step toward the officer. Lightner cut his own throat after the officer fired a single shot at his hands, the KBI has said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The KBI said Monday that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.