Two separate police shootings leave men in critical condition, Kansas officials say

Two separate overnight police shootings in Kansas left a man in Chanute and a man in Augusta in critical condition, officials said.

In Augusta, 49-year-old Barrye Lightner was taken to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound and an “intentional, self-inflicted” knife wound, the Augusta Department of Public Safety said in a news release around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, a Wesley spokesperson said Lightner was still in critical condition, but stable.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. Friday to an open 911 call from a cell phone, which was tracked to a convenience store in the 700 block of West Seventh Street. There is a Presto gas station in that block. An arriving officer learned Lightner, who was at the store, had a felony probation violation, the department said in a news release.

An officer shot Lightner after he allegedly brandished a knife, the release said.

Chanute shooting

In Chanute, police were called at 7:30 p.m. Friday about a suspicious person looking into vehicle windows. An arriving police officer located 28-year-old Brandon Lee Schlichting.

A police officer shot Schlichting after he allegedly pointed a gun at the officer. Schlichting was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

“When the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer,” Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in a news release. “The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head.”

The officer did “life-saving measures” on Schlichting and additional responding officers and EMS continued life-saving measures, Underwood said. Schlichting was taken to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and later transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition when the news release was sent out just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The KBI is investigating both cases. It’s common to have an outside agency, such as the KBI, investigate police shootings to avoid a conflict of interest by having a department investigate its own officers.

