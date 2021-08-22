Chanute man shot by police on Friday has died, Kansas Bureau of Investigation says

A man who was shot by law enforcement in Chanute on Friday has died.

Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, of Chanute died from his wounds around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the University of Kansas Medical Center, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in an emailed news release.

The KBI said earlier this weekend that a police officer opened fire on Schlichting after he allegedly pointed a gun at him. The officer encountered Schlichting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday while responding to an emergency call about a suspicious person looking into vehicle windows in the Neosho County town. Schlichting was shot in the head.

“This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time,” the KBI said in the release.

Schlichting’s shooting is one of at least two statewide on Friday that involved police.

A 49-year-old Augusta man, Barrye Lightner, was shot by authorities and also cut his own throat at a Phillips 66 gas station in Augusta around 8 p.m. Friday as police were checking out the source of a 911 call, the KBI previously said. Lightner reportedly had outstanding felony warrants and pulled a knife when an officer tried to talk to him. The officer shot him in the hands, and Lighter responded by cutting his own throat, leaving him in critical condition, the KBI has said.