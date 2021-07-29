Former Cloud County jail administrator and her mother arrested, official says

.

A former Cloud County jail administrator and her mother have been arrested, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said Thursday.

Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia was arrested Wednesday in Minneapolis, Kansas, on suspicion of theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument. Lindberg was the jail administrator when the KBI started an investigation at the jail in June 2019, Underwood said in a news release.

She was booked into Saline County Jail following her arrest. Lindberg’s mother, Joyce Jasper, 62, was arrested in her hometown of Concordia around the same time her daughter was arrested. She was booked into Cloud County Jail on suspicion of theft.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Underwood said. “Additional arrests are expected.”

The Lincoln County Attorney will prosecute the case, she said.