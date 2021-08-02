Wichita man, 20, jailed in overnight shooting that hurt three on city’s east side

Wichita police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated battery and other crimes in an overnight shooting that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Andres Eduardo Garza-Cabral was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 8:18 a.m. Monday, an online log of inmates shows. He is being held on suspicion of committing three counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol, records show.

Police said in a Monday morning news release that officers who responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of North Piatt at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday found a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While police were investigating the crime at the home, a 20-year-old woman who also had been shot showed up at a hospital for help, the release says.

Police say a fight broke out at the home between the two men who were shot and Garza-Cabral, and during the argument Garza-Cabral pulled a gun. Garza-Cabral “fired multiple rounds” that hit the two men and the woman, according to the police news release.

Authorities found Garza-Cabral in a vehicle in the 600 block of West 11th Street and arrested him there. Officers discovered an open container of alcohol, a handgun and illegal drugs in the vehicle, police said.

Officers also found shell casings at the home where the shooting occurred.

Police say Garza-Cabral and the three shooting victims all know one another. Police say the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide what formal charges might be pursued.