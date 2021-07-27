Wichita man accused of trying to kill girlfriend, children at Cheney lake is charged

A Sedgwick County sheriff deputy searches a ditch along Sun City Road on Monday. A man was arrested in the area after reports of a kidnapping and shooting in the area. The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita man who was the subject of a manhunt around Cheney Reservoir after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and shot her toddler has been charged in Reno County District Court with a dozen crimes including attempted premeditated murder.

Kamden Campos was arrested July 19 after authorities say he convinced his girlfriend to put her two young children in a car that ended up along a lake shoreline, forced her toward the water with plans to harm her and then shot at the car she escaped in while the children were inside.

The girlfriend’s 2-year-old was hit in the back by gunfire as she sat in her car seat, authorities said previously. The other child, a baby, was unharmed.

The toddler underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Campos, 21, made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning, where a judge told him he will be prosecuted for six counts of attempted premeditated and intentional murder, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat and one count of aggravated kidnapping, court records show.

Most of the attempted murder counts list Campos’s girlfriend as the victim. The complaint filed in the case says Campos not only tried to kill her with a knife and drown her on July 19, but also attempted to end her life using fire and a gun. It also accuses him of kidnapping her with the intention of harming or terrorizing her, injuring her with the knife and threatening her with violence.

Her children are the victims of the other two counts of attempted murder, records show. The toddler girl is the victim of one of the aggravated battery charges.

The Eagle is not naming the woman because she is the victim of domestic violence.

Campos remained in the Reno County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $2.1 million bond.