June killing stemmed from fight during dice game after man’s luck changed: affidavit

A double shooting that left one man dead and another hurt earlier this summer stemmed from a fight during an illegal craps game. Getty Images

A double shooting that left one man dead and another hurt earlier this summer stemmed from a fight during an illegal craps game after the suspect’s luck changed.

An arrest affidavit released last week says Jermall L. “Mack” Campbell, 39, was winning the June 20 dice game against other men at a home at 1713 N. Harding but then “lost all of his money which was over $1000.”

Campbell asked the man who would later wind up dead, 47-year-old DeAndre Freeman Sr., “to front him some money.”

That sparked an argument where Campbell reportedly asked Freeman “if he did not like him or if he hated him,” the affidavit says.

When Freeman responded that he “did not hate him,” Campbell “started moving back and forth” and acting like he “had a pistol and was getting ‘amped,’” according to the document.

They ended up in a face-to-face confrontation sometime in the early morning hours.

One of the other men at the house told police he “heard a few shots” and Deandre ask Campbell if he was “going to kill me over this change?” the affidavit says.

Several more shots followed.

When authorities arrived at the address around 8:25 a.m., Freeman was dead on the kitchen floor and another man, 53, was on the couch with a gunshot wound to his neck that required hospitalization to treat.

Freeman was shot around a dozen times, according to information in his autopsy report that was cited in the affidavit.

Campbell took off after the shooting but later turned himself in, police have said.

Campbell is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and misdemeanor gambling. His next court date, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Aug. 23, court records show.

He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Both Campbell and Freeman are Wichita residents.