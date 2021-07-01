Wichita police arrest man in fatal shooting last month

File photo

A 39-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal June 20 shooting in east Wichita, records show.

Jermall Lynn Campbell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, gambling, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated battery.

Campbell’s arrest is connected to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Harding, near 17th Street and Oliver. At around 8:25 a.m. June 20, police found 47-year-old Deandre Freeman of Wichita shot multiple times. He died at the scene. Officers also found a 53-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A June 21 news release said the 53-year-old remained hospitalized.

“The investigation revealed the two victims, a male suspect, and two other males, were all at the home and are known to each other,” Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said in the news release. “A disturbance occurred between the suspect and others when the suspect fired multiple shots striking the victims ... This was not a random incident.”

Campbell has 2002 criminal convictions in Sedgwick County for arson and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He was released from parole in 2008.

Freeman was the city’s 24th homicide of the year; there has been a total of 25 in 2021. There were 26 at this time last year, which was a record year for homicides.