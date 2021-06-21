Weekend shooting during fight at Wichita home leaves one dead, one injured, cops say

Wichita police say a fight that ended with a shooting at a north side home over the weekend left one man dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries.

The gunman was still at large Monday morning.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said 47-year-old Deandre Freeman of Wichita and a 53-year-old man were hit by gunfire after a male suspect “fired multiple shots” at an address in the 1700 block of North Harding sometime before the shooting was reported on Sunday morning. The victims and gunman were at the house, near 17th and Oliver, with two other males when a “disturbance occurred,” Davidson said.

Everyone involved knows one another, Davidson said.

Officers who went to the home around 8:25 a.m. Sunday in response to a “check residence” call found Freeman’s body with multiple bullet wounds, he said. The injured 53-year-old was taken in critical condition to a Wichita hospital, where he was still receiving treatment on Monday.

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to locate individuals involved in this case,” Davidson said, adding that the shooting “was not a random incident.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

