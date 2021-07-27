Crime & Courts

Teens arrested after $80,000 worth of cocaine found in Wichita traffic stop: police

Two teens were arrested and 1.5 pounds of cocaine as well as $6,000-plus in cash were found during a north Wichita traffic stop on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Police say the traffic stop was made about 7 p.m. near 23rd and Arkansas in “reference to suspected drug activity in the area.”

“Officers searched the vehicle and located cocaine and cash inside a hidden compartment,” police said in a news release. “In total, 1.5 pounds of cocaine and more than six thousand dollars were seized, along with the suspect vehicle.”

A gram of cocaine goes for $120 in the United States, according to a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The 2021 report uses 2019 figures. The amount of cocaine seized is equal to around 680 grams, for a total value of roughly $81,600.

The vehicle’s occupants, 19-year-old Israel Ramirez and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges, police said.

