Two people die, several others injured after passenger van veers off highway in Newton

Two people died and five others were injured after a passenger van they were in veered off I-135 between two bridges in Newton, went down an embankment and hit a pillar below a bridge, according to Newton police.

“There’s no indication of why the van left the highway” Saturday morning, the Newton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Seven adults were in the 16-person passenger van headed south on I-135 when the wreck happened, police said. The pillar hit was below the bridge along the SE 14th connector.

Police said two people died at the scene; two were critically injured and three were seriously injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
