Two people die, several others injured after passenger van veers off highway in Newton

Two people died and five others were injured after a passenger van they were in veered off I-135 between two bridges in Newton, went down an embankment and hit a pillar below a bridge, according to Newton police.

“There’s no indication of why the van left the highway” Saturday morning, the Newton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Seven adults were in the 16-person passenger van headed south on I-135 when the wreck happened, police said. The pillar hit was below the bridge along the SE 14th connector.

Police said two people died at the scene; two were critically injured and three were seriously injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.