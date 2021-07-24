20-year-old Wichita man becomes second person arrested in northside killing

A 20-year-old Wichita man was booked into jail Friday in connection to a July 17 fatal shooting in north Wichita, records show.

Tyler Eugene Kelly was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of 16-year-old Joseph Florence. A 16-year-old boy has previously been arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

Kelly was arrested at Wesley Medical Center, records show. He appears to be the same 20-year-old police previously reported was shot in the burglary in progress call officers responded to around 9:50 p.m. on July 17 at a home in the 2600 block of North Piatt.

Police found Florence with fatal gunshot wounds when they responded to the call. He was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he died.

Police say the authorities were investigating the shooting when two other people, 16 and 20, arrived at a Wichita hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The 16-year-old was treated, released, and booked into jail,” Officer Charley Davidson said in an emailed news release the day after the shooting. “The 20-year-old male remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the two 16-year-olds and the 20-year-old all know each other. They say a fight broke out when the suspects went to Florence’s home “and multiple shots were fired that struck all three individuals.”

Police have not discussed a motive. Officers also found two guns during their investigation, police say.

