Crime & Courts

20-year-old Wichita man becomes second person arrested in northside killing

A 20-year-old Wichita man was booked into jail Friday in connection to a July 17 fatal shooting in north Wichita, records show.

Tyler Eugene Kelly was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of 16-year-old Joseph Florence. A 16-year-old boy has previously been arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

Kelly was arrested at Wesley Medical Center, records show. He appears to be the same 20-year-old police previously reported was shot in the burglary in progress call officers responded to around 9:50 p.m. on July 17 at a home in the 2600 block of North Piatt.

Police found Florence with fatal gunshot wounds when they responded to the call. He was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he died.

Police say the authorities were investigating the shooting when two other people, 16 and 20, arrived at a Wichita hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The 16-year-old was treated, released, and booked into jail,” Officer Charley Davidson said in an emailed news release the day after the shooting. “The 20-year-old male remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the two 16-year-olds and the 20-year-old all know each other. They say a fight broke out when the suspects went to Florence’s home “and multiple shots were fired that struck all three individuals.”

Police have not discussed a motive. Officers also found two guns during their investigation, police say.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service