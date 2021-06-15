Wichita police investigate shooting, but 18-year-old victim uncooperative with officers

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, but officers say victims and witnesses are being uncooperative.

Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release that police heard multiple shots near the Patrol North substation at around 2 a.m. The gunfire was followed by a 911 call for a shooting in the 1500 block of North Chautauqua.

As officers headed to the scene, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“That victim was uncooperative with officers,” Macy said. Police found the crime scene, “but cooperation from victims and witnesses was limited.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.