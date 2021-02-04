Police investigating reported shooting in south Wichita, dispatch says

Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in south Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of West Hazel Court for the reported shooting at around 3:31 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. That is northwest of the intersection of 55th South and Broadway.

The supervisor said she was unable to confirm whether anyone has been shot, or the severity of any gunshot injuries.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating.